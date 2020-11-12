Creative Planning Boosts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Creative Planning increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,609 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Southern were worth $12,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Southern by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,804,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,837,000 after acquiring an additional 165,964 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 869,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,156,000 after buying an additional 32,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,040. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

SO traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.79. 29,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,981,645. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.18.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

