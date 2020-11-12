Creative Planning Buys 49,969 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,969 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,620,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 58,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,075,000 after acquiring an additional 21,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,893. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.54. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $126.26.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.