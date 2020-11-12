Creative Planning Has $12.93 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Creative Planning raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352,426 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Medtronic by 393.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,988 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $124,511,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Medtronic by 163.8% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,343,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,182,000 after purchasing an additional 834,189 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

MDT traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.41. 31,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,778,596. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $148.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

