Creative Planning Purchases 52,342 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 829.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,342 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,117,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 876.9% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 193,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after buying an additional 173,921 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 220,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after buying an additional 112,342 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,784,000 after buying an additional 108,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 473,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,806,000 after buying an additional 67,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.87. 1,101,584 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.78. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

