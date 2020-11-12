Creative Planning Sells 17,372 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,372 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 1.02% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $10,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 133.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FREL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,918. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $29.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52.

