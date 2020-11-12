Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Position Decreased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,276,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,104,233 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 1.00% of Crescent Point Energy worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 118.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,637,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after buying an additional 8,469,730 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 70.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,042,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 1,255,116 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,905,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 31,850 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $2,613,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPG. ValuEngine cut Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.53.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.69. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.85%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

