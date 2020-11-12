CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,537,875,000 after buying an additional 3,731,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,483,000 after buying an additional 1,208,281 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in CSX by 114.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,167,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,649 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in CSX by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,653,000 after purchasing an additional 692,040 shares during the period. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CSX by 396.9% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 829,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after acquiring an additional 662,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.11. The stock had a trading volume of 49,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,954. The firm has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.37.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

