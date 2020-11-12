CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.73.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $33.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $35.77.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.66 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,333.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its stake in CubeSmart by 45.2% during the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 225,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 269,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

