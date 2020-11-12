CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG) Shares Gap Down to $1,273.00

Shares of CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,273.00, but opened at $1,227.00. CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) shares last traded at $1,276.00, with a volume of 120,679 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVSG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) in a report on Friday, July 24th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) from GBX 1,130 ($14.76) to GBX 1,230 ($16.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,274 ($16.64) price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,234.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,094.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.33 million and a PE ratio of 157.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.36.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

