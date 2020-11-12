CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 173.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.38. 79,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,787,590. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.37.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

