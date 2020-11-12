DA Davidson Boosts Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $33.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COHU. BidaskClub upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Cohu from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

Get Cohu alerts:

NASDAQ:COHU traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,137. Cohu has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 13,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $320,695.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,019.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $963,838.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,626. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,604,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,155,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 52,432 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 582,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 71,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 500,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 309,279 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.