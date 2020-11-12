Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DDOG. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $86.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,341.50 and a beta of 1.40. Datadog has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. Datadog’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $363,173.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 51,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $4,301,094.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,365,758 shares of company stock valued at $136,104,344 in the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $549,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Datadog by 231.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Datadog by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Datadog in the second quarter worth $660,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

