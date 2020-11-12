Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $187.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $167.00 to $187.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CME. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a sell rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.35.

Shares of CME opened at $165.81 on Wednesday. CME Group has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $155,898.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,234.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $349,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,484.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,441 shares of company stock worth $2,065,811. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 397.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 75.5% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

