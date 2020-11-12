Disciplined Investments LLC Has $99,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.05.

VZ stock opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $252.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

