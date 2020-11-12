Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.62-2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.76.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $38.97.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Edgewell Personal Care from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.44.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

