Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2020

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.62-2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.76. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 2.62-2.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,331. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

