Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2020

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.29.

Shares of EDIT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,466. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 2.02.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 46.57% and a negative net margin of 404.88%. The company had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $72,440.16. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,784.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock worth $519,510 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 4,327.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?  

Analyst Recommendations for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit