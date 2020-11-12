Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.29.

Shares of EDIT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,466. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 2.02.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 46.57% and a negative net margin of 404.88%. The company had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $72,440.16. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,784.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock worth $519,510 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 4,327.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

