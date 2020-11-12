Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

ESLT stock opened at $114.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.64. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 43.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 65.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

