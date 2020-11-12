Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.
ESLT stock opened at $114.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.64. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 43.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 65.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.
Elbit Systems Company Profile
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.
Read More: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.