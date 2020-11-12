Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 97.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,935 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 228,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after acquiring an additional 184,278 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after acquiring an additional 94,832 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $74.90 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 57.80%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.