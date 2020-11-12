Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.95-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-4% to $2.8-2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion.Energizer also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.95-3.25 EPS.

ENR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Energizer stock traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.97. The company had a trading volume of 45,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,317. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -264.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Energizer has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). Energizer had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Energizer will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $90,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,322.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

