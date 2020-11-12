EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.17-1.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. EnerSys also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.17-1.23 EPS.

NYSE ENS traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,545. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average of $67.24. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENS. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $322,352.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

