Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$110.00 at National Bank Financial

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$104.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$84.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$94.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$100.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock opened at C$93.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 7.81. Equitable Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$44.57 and a 12 month high of C$115.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$74.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.14%.

In related news, Director Daniel Lee Dickinson sold 7,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.25, for a total transaction of C$550,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$61,035. Also, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.86, for a total value of C$66,876.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$94,195.98. Insiders have sold 15,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,367 over the last 90 days.

About Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

