Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Escalade, Incorporated is a diversified company engaged in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods products and office and graphic arts products. The company offers a broad and complete product selection that is built on innovation and cutting edge product design. These diverse products include table tennis tables and equipment; pool tables and equipment; other game tables which include table soccer, table hockey, and multi games; basketball systems; and archery Equipment. “

ESCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Escalade in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Escalade from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

ESCA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,406. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. Escalade has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $281.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.45. Escalade had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Escalade will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Escalade during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Escalade by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Escalade by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Escalade by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Escalade by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 29.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

