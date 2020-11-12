Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.382 per share on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.42. Exelon has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.62.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

