Financial Comparison: Era Group (NYSE:ERA) and Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) and Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Era Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Bristow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Era Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Bristow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Era Group has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bristow Group has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Era Group and Bristow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Era Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bristow Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Era Group and Bristow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Era Group -2.10% -1.07% -0.64% Bristow Group 13.81% 10.41% 4.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Era Group and Bristow Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Era Group $226.06 million 2.17 -$3.59 million N/A N/A Bristow Group $226.06 million 2.99 -$7.23 million N/A N/A

Summary

Bristow Group beats Era Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Era Group Company Profile

Era Group Inc. provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities. The company also leases helicopters to third parties and foreign affiliates. As of December 31, 2018, it owned a total of 108 helicopters, including 9 heavy helicopters, 46 medium helicopters, 23 light twin engine helicopters, and 30 light single engine helicopters. The company operates in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. Era Group Inc. was founded in 1948 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc. provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad. The company also provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in Canada, Guyana, Norway, Trinidad, and the United States; and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 315 aircraft. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

