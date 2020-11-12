First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FHB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.18.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.88 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vanessa L. Washington acquired 2,300 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,215.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 167.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 313.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

