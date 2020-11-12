First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 770,484 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,917,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 770,484 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $225,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $204.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

