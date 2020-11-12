First Trust Advisors LP Has $285.49 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,435,594 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Intel worth $285,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.30. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

