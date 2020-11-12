First Trust Advisors LP Sells 14,759 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993,759 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 14,759 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of Xilinx worth $103,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Xilinx by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after buying an additional 391,045 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 3,821.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,884 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,668 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.14.

XLNX stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.73. 3,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,402,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.32.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

