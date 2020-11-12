Five Prime Therapeutics’ (FPRX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their outperform rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $9.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FPRX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPRX traded up $4.31 on Wednesday, hitting $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 202,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,604. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $684.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 345,241 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $1,740,014.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 30,000 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 791,835 shares of company stock worth $3,922,359. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 46,336 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 115,767 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

