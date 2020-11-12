Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focuses on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that blocks cancer and inflammatory disease processes. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Prime Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Five Prime Therapeutics stock traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.31. 202,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,604. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $684.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.88. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 554.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 416,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $2,032,822.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 791,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,359 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.