Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Five Prime Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.21.

FPRX traded up $4.31 on Wednesday, hitting $22.31. 202,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,604. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 416,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $2,032,822.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 791,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,359 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

