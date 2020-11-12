Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Wedbush

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $9.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued an outperform rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Five Prime Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.21.

FPRX traded up $4.31 on Wednesday, reaching $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,604. The stock has a market cap of $684.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.88. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 416,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,032,822.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 791,835 shares of company stock worth $3,922,359. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 716,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 44,984 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 108,952 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

