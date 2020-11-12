Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Roth Capital currently has $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00.

FPRX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Prime Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Five Prime Therapeutics stock traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 202,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,604. Five Prime Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $684.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 554.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 416,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,032,822.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 791,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,359 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

