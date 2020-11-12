Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its target price upped by Pivotal Research from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Formula One Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. FBN Securities upgraded Formula One Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.76. The company had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.29. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $46.52.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Formula One Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 94,457 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.