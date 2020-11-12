Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) had its price objective boosted by Chardan Capital from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FBRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.65. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,879. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $390.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.16.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). On average, analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -7.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 55,723 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

