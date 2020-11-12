Free Tool Box Coin (FTB) Reaches Market Cap of $8.98 Million

Free Tool Box Coin (CURRENCY:FTB) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 12th. Free Tool Box Coin has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and $89,915.00 worth of Free Tool Box Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Free Tool Box Coin has traded up 69.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Free Tool Box Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Free Tool Box Coin

Free Tool Box Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,601,728 tokens. The official website for Free Tool Box Coin is ftbshare.io/index_en.html

Free Tool Box Coin Token Trading

Free Tool Box Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

