Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

FNKO has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Funko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.98.

Get Funko alerts:

FNKO stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Funko has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $373.91 million, a PE ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 2.25.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.26. Funko had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Funko will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the second quarter worth $5,681,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Funko by 777.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 901,110 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter worth $3,710,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the second quarter worth $3,564,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 2,931.5% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 498,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Further Reading: Float

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.