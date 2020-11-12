FY2020 Earnings Forecast for McDonald’s Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for McDonald’s in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $6.23 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.09. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.88.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $217.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $162.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

