FY2020 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Raised by KeyCorp

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $6.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.78. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.74 EPS.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MCD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $217.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.47 and a 200-day moving average of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $162.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.