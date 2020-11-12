Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

GLPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.01. 4,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,362. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

