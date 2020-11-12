GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.08%.

Shares of NYSE GLOP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,178. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $114.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLOP. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.68.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

