General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,853,404,000 after buying an additional 7,629,478 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 19.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253,265 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in General Electric by 64.9% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647,730 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in General Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,566,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,092,000 after purchasing an additional 670,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in General Electric by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,399,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,477,000 after purchasing an additional 406,864 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.