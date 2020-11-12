General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GFN. TheStreet raised shares of General Finance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

GFN stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.58. 609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,418. General Finance has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $235.67 million, a P/E ratio of 65.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. General Finance had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 19.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that General Finance will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Finance by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Finance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in General Finance by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in General Finance by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in General Finance by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

