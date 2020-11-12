Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.47.

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.32. The company had a trading volume of 17,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,264. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61. Gentex has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $664,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,785 shares of company stock worth $1,217,425. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1,265.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

