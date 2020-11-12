GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.33, but opened at $12.13. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. GoHealth shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 52,890 shares changing hands.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on GoHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,098,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,210,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,367,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,683,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,954,000.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

