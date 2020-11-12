Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of GDEN stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.62. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $21.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.46. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after buying an additional 21,640 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 241,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 496,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 108,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

