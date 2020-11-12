Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GNLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,048. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $304.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.01. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

In other Greenlane news, major shareholder Adam Schoenfeld sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $53,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,900 shares in the company, valued at $166,991. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,053 shares of company stock valued at $693,633. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Greenlane by 54.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC raised its position in Greenlane by 11.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 11.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 463,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 83.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 60,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 252.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 70,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

