Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRTS. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Gritstone Oncology from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. 480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,363. The stock has a market cap of $102.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.08. Gritstone Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,966.45% and a negative return on equity of 85.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRTS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 109,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gritstone Oncology (GRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.