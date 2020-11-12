Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) a €52.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DLG. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($60.59) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.89 ($58.69).

Shares of ETR DLG opened at €33.60 ($39.53) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €36.46 and a 200-day moving average of €37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.54. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a fifty-two week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a fifty-two week high of €48.38 ($56.92). The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 8.47.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

